With unrest at home, some Nicaraguans flee to the US

In this Oct. 15, 2018 photo, Darling Perez shows a copy of a Nicaraguan government wanted poster in which she is listed, during an interview in Miami. Perez, a pediatrician, worked at a public hospital in Nicaragua and was told not to take care of patients who were hurt during protests. She refused and began helping wounded students at private clinics. Perez, her husband and 12-month-old baby, all of whom arrived in the U.S. on tourist visas, are now seeking asylum in the U.S. Gisela Salomon AP Photo