Commission lists requirements for pending developments

A Montpelier, Vermont, land use law commission overseeing development has come up with a list of requirements for pending city projects.
The commission also has rejected a request for jurisdictional opinion on whether construction projects in a specific area should be subject to scrutiny under the land use law. The Times Argus reports the commission rejected several requests for party status to Act 250 consideration of the hotel and garage projects.
The commission has requested a long list of additional information from the project applicants, including updated final plans and detail about increasing the hotel's elevation above the floodplains.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments