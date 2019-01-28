50th anniversary of California offshore oil spill marked

FILE- In this Feb. 6, 1969, file photo, state forestry conservation crews gather up oil-soaked straw on a beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. Opponents of offshore drilling marked the 50th anniversary of the disastrous 1969 Santa Barbara Channel oil spill by demonstrating against federal policy that seeks to expand energy development off the nation's coasts. Demonstrators organized by the Center for Biological Diversity and other organizations chanted Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, outside the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's Pacific regional office in Ventura County. Wally Fong, File AP Photo