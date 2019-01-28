Edelen files for governor ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

Democrat Adam Edelen, right, files to run for governor as his running mate, Gill Holland, looks on in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Edelen, the former state auditor, is the fourth Democrat to file for governor this year. Attorney General Andy Beshear, state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and former state employee Geoff Young are also running in the May 21 Democratic primary. Adam Beam AP Photo