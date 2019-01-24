Vermont Democratic speaker encouraged by GOP Gov.’s budget

The Democratic speaker of the Vermont House says she's encouraged by the budget proposed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
Speaker Mitzi Johnson made the comments Thursday after Scott delivered his 2019 budget address.
Johnson says Scott's tone when describing his $6.1 billion spending proposal shows he sees his proposals as a way to get a conversation started with lawmakers about the budget that will be debated this session.
For the first time since taking office two years ago, Scott proposed $18 million in new revenue from new and increases in taxes and fees with most of the money coming from enhanced sales tax collections on internet transactions, taxing e-cigarettes and financial industry fees.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He's also proposing more spending for child care, the University of Vermont and the state college system.
Comments