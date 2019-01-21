North Dakota kills bill outlawing smoking in car with kids

North Dakota's House has killed legislation that would bar drivers from smoking in the car if they have a passenger younger than 9.
Fargo Democratic Rep. Pamela Anderson's measure would have allow police to pull over anyone seen smoking with young children in the car and fine them $25.
The House defeated the bill on 57-31 on Monday.
The American Lung Association says at least eight states have similar laws.
