Nevada regents approve relief for students hit by shutdown

The state Board of Regents has approved a resolution meant to provide financial relief to higher education students affected by the federal government shutdown.
In a statement, the Nevada System of Higher Education said that the resolution was passed unanimously as students at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and University of Nevada, Reno faced a deadline Friday to pay tuition and fees for the spring semester in order to avoid late charges.
Under the resolution, the fees will be deferred for students who face a personal financial impact as a result of the federal shutdown. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the students are expected to show they are a federal worker or financially dependent on a federal worker affected by the shutdown.
The resolution covers seven Nevada institutions that grant degrees.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments