As shutdown drags on, a ‘Coast Guard City’ rallies

By SUSAN HAIGH and JENNIFER McDERMOTT Associated Press

January 18, 2019 04:44 PM

Susan Haigh AP Photo
NEW LONDON, Conn.

The city of New London, Connecticut, and its neighbors have joined forces to help hundreds of Coast Guard employees who are not being paid because of the partial government shutdown.

A pop-up food pantry has opened at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, one of several Coast Guard installations in the small city that was officially designated by Congress as a Coast Guard City.

Residents, local food banks and Coast Guard-related advocacy groups have all mobilized to help. Local restaurants are offering discounts, local banks are providing no-interest loans to supplement lost paychecks, nurses are giving away gift cards to needy families.

New London Mayor Michael Passero (PAS'-er-row) worries about the long-term economic impact on his city and the Coast Guard employees if the shutdown drags on.

