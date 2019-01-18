City council backs new contracts for Providence’s teachers

The Providence City Council has voted to support new union contracts for the city's teachers and other municipal employees.
The council voted 14-1, overwhelmingly approving a three-year deal for the Providence Teachers Union, ending a standoff between the city's 2,000 educators and the mayoral administration that dates to 2017.
WPRI-TV reports that Councilman John Igliozzi voted against the contract — arguing it doesn't address ways to improve low performing schools.
Teachers had been working under an expired agreement since August 2017.
The contract for Local 1033 of the Laborers' International Union was approved on a unanimous vote. The union represents more than 1,600 employees working across Providence city government.
