Montana debates future sources for power generation

Renewable energy and fossil fuel advocates are making their case to Montana regulators as the state's largest electricity supplier looks to build new power generation facilities.
NorthWestern Energy plans submit a draft Electricity Supply Resource Procurement Plan to the Public Service Commission soon. The plan will detail the utility's strategy for producing more power as coal-fired plants in Montana and across the Northwest go offline in the coming years.
The PSC, which must sign off on the plan, held a public hearing Wednesday,
Colstrip residents, workers and political leaders insist the state's energy portfolio must include the cheap and reliable electricity from their coal-fired plant. Two of Colstrip's four generating units are scheduled to be shut down by mid-2022.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Renewable advocates say Montana must plan now for a future without fossil fuel generation, as other states are doing.
Comments