Business

Montana debates future sources for power generation

The Associated Press

January 18, 2019 01:42 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Renewable energy and fossil fuel advocates are making their case to Montana regulators as the state's largest electricity supplier looks to build new power generation facilities.

NorthWestern Energy plans submit a draft Electricity Supply Resource Procurement Plan to the Public Service Commission soon. The plan will detail the utility's strategy for producing more power as coal-fired plants in Montana and across the Northwest go offline in the coming years.

The PSC, which must sign off on the plan, held a public hearing Wednesday,

Colstrip residents, workers and political leaders insist the state's energy portfolio must include the cheap and reliable electricity from their coal-fired plant. Two of Colstrip's four generating units are scheduled to be shut down by mid-2022.

Renewable advocates say Montana must plan now for a future without fossil fuel generation, as other states are doing.

  Comments  