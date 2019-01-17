Rhode Island governor to release proposed state budget plan

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is releasing her proposed state budget plan.
The Democrat is submitting the plan Thursday. The legislature will review the proposals and present its plan for the 2020 fiscal year.
Raimondo says the state faces tough choices because of the deficit, which stands at about $200 million largely due to increasing costs of Medicaid and aid to municipalities.
Raimondo used her annual State of the State address Tuesday to make the case for investments in job training and education. She wants to spend an additional $30 million on K-12 education, expand the state's free tuition program, offer more apprenticeships and raise the minimum wage.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he likes the new initiatives, but he'll need to see where she's taking money from to fund them.
