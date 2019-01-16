Colorado’s Gov. Polis presents 1st budget to lawmakers

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has pitched his plan for state-funded full-day kindergarten to budget-writing lawmakers.
Polis called it a "historic" opportunity to address educational and economic inequities facing young families.
Polis asked for $227 million for full-day kindergarten to start this fall. The request comes in a budget proposal for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Polis says strong property tax revenues will allow the state to implement the kindergarten program.
Polis took office on Jan. 8.
He formally presented his first budget Wednesday to the powerful bipartisan Joint Budget Committee.
