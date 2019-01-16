South Dakota transgender discrimination lawsuit is dropped

A federal lawsuit accusing the South Dakota state health plan of discriminating against transgender employees has been dismissed following the death of the plaintiff.
The Argus Leader reports that Terri Bruce had sued the South Dakota State Employee Health Plan in 2017. The suit contended that a provision prohibiting medical service for gender transformations breached the U.S. Constitution and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Bruce was a transgender man who worked for the state's archaeological research center. A motion filed this week requesting dismissal of the suit says Bruce took his own life.
Bruce helped lead opposition to a proposed bill in the Legislature in 2016 that would have mandated transgender K-12 students in the state to use the bathrooms of the gender they were assigned at birth.
