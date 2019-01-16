Philippines arrests, hands over to China corruption fugitive

Philippine officials have turned over to China a former government official wanted for alleged economic crime and corruption.
Xie Haojie (SHEE'-ye hao-JEE'-ye) was arrested on Sunday in Manila in an operation coordinated with Chinese authorities.
The 49-year-old is wanted back home on charges of corruption that amounted to $210 million.
Officials from the Philippine Bureau of Immigration handed him over Wednesday to China's authorities in Manila for deportation.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Li Shulei, vice chairman of China's National Supervisory Commission, says the case involved a huge amount of money that made Xie "a very terrible social influence."
Xie was presented to the media in the Philippines but did not make any statement.
Comments