The Latest: GOP leaders fault Murphy on taxes, affordability

The Latest on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's state of the state address (all times local):
4:15 p.m.
Republican legislative leaders say Gov. Phil Murphy's first state of the state address failed to address the state's high taxes and poor affordability.
Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick Tuesday called the sophomore governor a "nice man with a big heart" but said the state doesn't have enough money to address the state's financial problems, including public pensions and health benefits.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He spoke alongside Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. who said Murphy is wrong to believe higher taxes will help lift the state's economy and address budget constraints.
Murphy earlier called for overhauling the state's tax credit programs and hailed achievements from his first year in office, including increased pension and school funding payments. They were financed in part by higher income and business taxes.
___
2 p.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy compared the state's tax incentive program to "crony capitalism" and says it's time start a new one that caps rewards and has tighter oversight.
The Democrat took aim at the $8 billion in awards from his predecessor Chris Christie's administration during Tuesday's state of the state speech.
His comments come after the state comptroller's audit showed the Economic Development Authority failed to check whether the jobs promised materialized in return for tax credits.
Murphy called himself a "pro-growth progressive" and touted the new laws he signed since taking over from Christie a year ago, including funding for Planned Parenthood, paid sick leave and gun control measures.
He also renewed his calls for a $15 minimum wage and legalization recreational marijuana. Both items have stalled in the Democrat-led Legislature.
___
6 a.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to deliver his first state of the state address.
Tuesday's speech comes a year after the Democrat took over for Republican Chris Christie.
Murphy, a former Wall Street executive, achieved a number of campaign promises in his first year.
He signed six new gun control bills into law along with measures requiring paid sick leave and another calling for equal pay regardless of gender.
Several big-ticket items, though, remain stalled. Recreational marijuana legalization and a $15 minimum wage have not moved out of the Democrat-led Legislature.
Murphy also signed his first budget into law, raising taxes on incomes over $5 million and hiking business taxes. The budget also boosted public pension payment, school funding and the state subsidy for New Jersey Transit.
Comments