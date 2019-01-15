Business

Department of Motor Vehicles moves to clamp emissions

The Associated Press

January 15, 2019 12:07 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles says cars that do not pass emissions requirements will now fail inspections.

Last year, about 14.8 percent of cars didn't pass their emissions tests in Vermont and were given a temporary reprieve. WCAX-TV reports the DMV notified repair shops via email that the conditional pass for cars that don't meet emissions standards will end Tuesday.

Repair shop officials say fixing an emissions problem can range from shelling out $20 for a gas cap replacement to upwards of $1,200 for a new catalytic converter. But if the repairs are more than $200 and not covered under a warranty, car owners can apply for a waiver.

Emissions tests have been part of the state inspection process since 1996.

