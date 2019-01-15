New Mexico governor to deliver first address to lawmakers

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be giving her first State of the State address as New Mexico lawmakers convene for a 60-day legislative session.
The Legislature convenes at noon Tuesday in Santa Fe, and one of the first orders of business will be for lawmakers from both chambers to gather together for the annual address.
Lujan Grisham, who took office Jan. 1, is expected to address familiar priorities including education reform and job creation.
Lujan Grisham and the Democratic-controlled Legislature will have a $1.1 billion budget surplus to work with during the session. The governor has recommended boosting state spending for the coming fiscal year. Among other things, her proposal calls for another $500 million for public education.
The Legislature's budget-writing committee is calling for slightly more modest spending increases.
