Tri-Cities groups pushing support for Snake River dams

A plan to spend $750,000 of state taxpayer money to study the impacts of tearing down four dams on the lower Snake River is not sitting well with Tri-Cities area supporters of the dams.
They've drafted a letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee saying the study would be a waste.
The Tri-City Herald reports the latest push to remove the dams is tied to the decline of killer whales off the Washington coast. The orcas rely on chinook salmon, including from the Snake River, for most of their food.
Opponents say the study proposed by the governor duplicates federal studies.
The letter is intended to highlight the benefits of the hydroelectric dams, which are located in eastern Washington, and about 17 local governments and agencies are expected to sign on.
