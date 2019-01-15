Gov. Raimondo speech outlines education and economic goals

Gov. Gina Raimondo used her annual State of the State address to make the case for investments in job training and education before a joint session of the General Assembly.
Raimondo said Tuesday she wants to spend an additional $30 million on K-12 education, expand the state's free tuition program, offer more apprenticeships and raise the minimum wage.
The Democratic governor unveils her budget proposal Thursday.
She says the state is stronger than it was four years ago when she first took office, but there's much more to do to ensure every resident can get a good job, every child can go to an excellent public school, and no one who works full time lives in poverty.
Raimondo said recently she'll reluctantly propose legalizing recreational marijuana, now that Massachusetts has. She didn't discuss that in her speech.
