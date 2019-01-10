Business

New Mexico governor calls for greater educational spending

By MORGAN LEE Associated Press

January 10, 2019 05:07 PM

Russell Contreras AP Photo
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico's newly inaugurated Democratic governor is proposing a half-billion dollar increase in annual state spending on public education after years of austere budgeting by her Republican predecessor.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday released a budget proposal that calls for a 13 percent increase in general fund spending to $7.1 billion for the fiscal year starting on July 1.

The proposal includes a 6 percent pay increase for teachers and educational staff and higher minimum teacher salaries. The plan also seeks $110 million in new school spending directed at students from low-income and minority families.

The governor is seeking funding for 100 new positions in child protective services.

A booming oil sector in the southeast of the state has provided a windfall in income for state government.

