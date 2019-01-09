Governor-elect’s staff not obligated to file disclosures

Oklahoma Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt's appointed employees are not required to disclose their personal finances under the state's new ethics policy.
The Oklahoman reports that while Stitt, who founded Gateway Mortgage Group LLC, chose many of his cabinet appointments and employees from the private sector, the state's reformed ethics rules only require personal financial disclosures from elected officials.
Oklahoma Watch revealed Monday that Stitt is required to file a personal financial disclosure within 30 days of taking office.
Stitt has asked the attorney general to review his decision to step away from his mortgage company as it transitions into a bank, and to inspect a conflict-of-interest policy for his family investments.
