City: Site of fire that killed 2 people will be demolished

The city of Rutland, Vermont, says the site of a fire that killed two people in October will be demolished once issues with asbestos are sorted out.
Rutland officials say the city took possession of the building after a tax sale and was evicting the former owner and squatters when the fire broke out. The Rutland Herald reports Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said Tuesday that an asbestos assessment is required before a planned demolition.
Mayor David Allaire says he was in talks with an insurance company and hopes the city would not be on the hook for the asbestos cleanup.
The fire killed 52-year-old Shane Huntington and 47-year-old Loren Paul Durkee. The city was seeking to evict them and three others when the apparently accidental fire broke out.
