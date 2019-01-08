US sanctions Venezuela TV magnate for alleged currency deals

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2003 file photo, an employee at Globovision, a 24-hour television news channel, works behind a glass reading "News" with Globovision's logo "G" at the channel's headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. On Jan. 8, 2019, the Trump administration is imposing sanctions on Venezuelan media magnate Raul Gorrin for allegedly running a network that stole $2.4 billion from state coffers through corrupt currency deals, giving Gorrin one year to divest his shares in Globovision. Leslie Mazoch, File AP Photo