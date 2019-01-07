New Idaho governor says education will be his top priority

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Behind Otter, from left to right, are: President Pro Tem Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg; Speaker of the House Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Otto Kitsinger AP Photo