North Dakota oil revenue assumptions rosier than reality

By JAMES MacPHERSON Associated Press

January 07, 2019 01:37 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

A new revenue forecast for North Dakota is expecting oil prices to rise.

The Legislature got the forecast Monday from its economic consultant as it prepares to work up a budget. Legislators voted two years ago to get a private forecast as a backup to the state's forecast.

The consultant was largely in line with the state estimate of $2.9 billion in major taxes revenue. Gov. Doug Burgum used that estimate to craft a two-year, $14.3 billion budget.

The private forecast expects oil to rise several dollars. State tax officials estimate every dollar that oil goes up or down has a more than $33 million impact on the state treasury annually.

Republican House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer says volatile oil prices will force lawmakers to be cautious when they adopt a budgetary starting point this week.

