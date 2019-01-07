Republican lawmakers strike deal to open Montana session

Speaker of the House Greg Hertz, R-Polson, addresses the house on day one of the 66th Montana Legislature in Helena, Mont., Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Republican lawmakers in the Montana House struck a deal meant to head off a potential rift between the majority party's conservative and moderate factions as the 2019 Legislative session opened Monday with calls for civility and cooperation as contentious debates loom over the state budget and the future of Medicaid expansion. Independent Record via AP Thom Bridge