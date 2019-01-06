CES 2019: Chinese tech firms lay lower amid trade tensions

FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo Danielle London, left, dances with a performer dressed as a robot at the Alibaba.com booth at the International CES in Las Vegas. The CES 2019 gadget show, which kicks off Sunday, will showcase the expanding influence and sway of China’s rapidly growing technology sector. Chinese tech giants like Baidu and Alibaba have made flashy presentations at CES in recent years. Roughly 40 percent of all exhibitors planning to showcase their latest technology at this week’s Las Vegas event are Chinese firms, second only to the U.S. in sheer numbers. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo