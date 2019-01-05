Kristi Noem sworn in as South Dakota’s 1st female governor

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem waves in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Organizers of South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem's inaugural celebration have raised at least $162,500 from roughly 30 large donors including major health systems, big energy companies and state industry groups. Top-tier donations to the city of Pierre's inaugural committee include $12,500 from Avera Health, $10,000 from biofuels producer POET and $10,000 from Keystone XL oil pipeline developer TransCanada. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo