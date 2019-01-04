WVa AG mulling appeal in Supreme Court impeachment drama

Judge John Hutchison is sworn in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker as the newest justice on the court, as his wife, Victoria, assists, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Charleston, W.Va. Justice Tim Armstead, left, looks on. Hutchison was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice on Dec. 12, 2018 to replace former Justice Allen Loughry who resigned. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Chris Dorst