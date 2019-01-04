Charter ‘Career Academy’ would combine high school, college

Spaulding High School students P.J. Perkins, left, and Dylan DiBernardo pose in a manufacturing lab at Great Bay Community College in Rochester, N.H., Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Perkins and DiBernardo are part of pilot program of about a dozen students that N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu wants to expand statewide. They spend their mornings at the high school before heading across the street to Great Bay Community College, where they are earning certificates in advanced composites manufacturing at no cost to their families. In early June, they will have job interviews with Safran Aerospace Composites, a subsidiary of a company that makes aircraft engines and satellite propulsion systems. Charles Krupa AP Photo