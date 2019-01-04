North Dakota residents ignore law making car-idling illegal

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, traffic moves slowly during a winter storm in downtown Bismarck, N.D. It is illegal in North Dakota to idle an unattended vehicle but the law is widely ignored in a state known for its brutal winters.Republican Rep. Daniel Johnston is sponsoring a bill that would make it legal for residents to routinely warm up their vehicles in the winter without being in them. The proposed measure would reverse a law on the books since the 1940s that he says the law goes against the will of the people. The current law carries a maximum $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Tom Stromme