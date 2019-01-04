Hayes criticized for ‘bad faith’ in bankruptcy proceedings

FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2014 file photo, Cylvia Hayes, fiancee of Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has accused former Oregon first lady Hayes of using her bankruptcy proceeding to drag out a resolution of her ethics case months longer than needed. The Statesman Journal reports that Carolyn Wade, a senior assistant attorney general representing the commission, made the claim in a Dec. 31, 2018, filing in Hayes' bankruptcy proceeding. Hayes filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in July 2018. Gosia Wozniacka, File AP Photo