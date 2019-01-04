Watchdog group urges probe of Ivanka Trump tax break role

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a ceremony to pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. An ethics watchdog group asked the Justice Department on Friday to investigate whether President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka violated federal conflict-of-interest law by promoting an Opportunity Zone tax break program from which she could potentially benefit. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo