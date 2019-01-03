Governor calls off planned shutdown of NYC subway line

Commuters ride the L train, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, he's calling off a planned 15-month shutdown of the L train, a critical subway link between Manhattan and Brooklyn, saying a team of experts had come up with a way to overhaul a flood-damaged tunnel beneath the East River without closing it or even significantly curtailing service. Mary Altaffer AP Photo