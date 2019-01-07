Correction: Navajo Nation Council story

In a story Jan. 3 about a bill in the Navajo Nation Council, The Associated Press incorrectly reported the intent of the legislation. The bill was written to allow a tribally owned energy company to become a for-profit enterprise, not to allow the company to buy a power plant and coal mine.
Navajo legislation on tribal energy company withdrawn
Navajo Nation Council legislation to allow a tribally owned energy company to become a for-profit corporation was withdrawn before it could be considered
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation Council legislation to allow a tribally owned energy company to become a for-profit corporation was withdrawn before it could be considered.
The Gallup Independent reports that the bill sought approval for a federal charter for Navajo Transitional Energy Company.
Delegate Benjamin Bennett said he withdrew the bill from the council agenda Monday, the last day of a two-day special session, because legislative staff concluded the bill required passage with a two-thirds vote.
Because the bill was listed on the agenda as only needing a majority vote, it was listed last. That meant it likely couldn't be considered until Monday night, and opponents who wanted to view consideration of the bill said they couldn't stay that long.
