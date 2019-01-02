Brown reappoints top California high-speed rail leaders

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, Dan Richard, chairman of the board that oversees the California High Speed Rail Authority, displays a map showing the proposed extension of the rail project to Burbank, during a legislative hearing in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed two leaders of California's embattled high-speed rail board days before leaving office. Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, gave Dan Richard and Tom Richards new four-year terms. They serve as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the California High-Speed Rail Authority's board of directors. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo