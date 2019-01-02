Business

Mississippi receiving federal grant for preschool programs

The Associated Press

January 02, 2019 05:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says the state is receiving a $10.6 million federal grant for preschool programs.

Bryant announced the grant Wednesday on Twitter. He says it will expand a system developed by his State Early Childhood Advisory Council and the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The governor says the money will help "maximize parental choice and engagement" with a goal of ensuring children have a smooth transition from child care centers, including Head Start, into public schools.

Bryant spokesman Knox Graham says the $10.6 million grant covers one year, but Mississippi can apply for more money for the next three years.

Mississippi's plan includes coaching and technical assistance for employees of child care centers. It also aims to help low-income families find education and workforce training programs.

