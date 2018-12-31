Shea-Porter looks back, ahead after 4 terms in Congress

The first woman elected to Congress from New Hampshire is leaving office, but says she plans to remain as active as ever in politics.
Four-term Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who decided not to seek re-election in the 1st District, will be succeeded by Democrat Chris Pappas this week. She was a grassroots, anti-war activist when she pulled off a surprise win in 2006, was re-elected two years later and then traded the seat back and forth with Republican Frank Guinta for the next four cycles.
Shea-Porter said Monday it was a privilege to vote for legislation that's changed people's lives in areas such as health care and equal rights. She hopes to spend time in classrooms, may work for a presidential campaign and isn't ruling out future campaigns of her own.
