29 states have minimum wages above the federal level

In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 photo, Mike Wiggins, owner of Granny Shaffer's, works at the restaurant in Joplin, Mo. Wages will be increasing for millions of low-income workers across the U.S. as the new year ushers in new laws in numerous states. In Missouri and Arkansas, minimum wages are rising as a result of voter-approved ballot initiatives. The Joplin Globe via AP Roger Nomer