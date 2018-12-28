Shutdown could block federal aid to farmers hit by trade war

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo, Justin Roth holds a handful of soybeans at the Brooklyn Elevator in Brooklyn, Iowa. The government shutdown could complicate things for farmers lining up for federal payments to ease the burden of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. The USDA last week assured farmers that direct payments would keep going out during the first week of the shutdown. But payments will soon be suspended for farmers who haven’t certified production. Farm loans and disaster assistance programs will also be on hold. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo