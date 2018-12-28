From California budget to water, Brown leaves lasting mark

FILE - In this May 14, 2012, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown points to a chart showing how his budget plans will eventually reduce the budget deficit over the next few years as he discusses his revised state budget plan during a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown spent the early years of his second stint as governor, dealing massive state budget deficits. Brown leaves office Jan. 7, 2019, after a record four terms in office, from 1975-1983 and again since 2011. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo