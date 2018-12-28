Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics

FILE - In this May 19, 2014, file photo, Richard Gray joins others in a demonstration calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to end hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas, before Brown's appearance before the University of California Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics conference in Sacramento, Calif. While Brown has made significant strides on climate change programs, critics fault him for failing to stop new oil drilling. Brown leaves office Jan. 7, 2019, after a record four terms in office, from 1975-1983 and again since 2011. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo