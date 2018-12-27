North Korea ‘Singapore shops’ reveal familiar sanction gaps

In this Dec. 21, 2018, photo, a North Korean woman walks outside Bugsae Shop, also known as the "Singapore Shop," in Pyongyang, North Korea. Despite the unwanted publicity of a criminal trial for one of their main suppliers, business is booming at Pyongyang's "Singapore shops," which sell everything from Ukrainian vodka to brand-name knock-offs from China. The stores stock many of the very things United Nations' sanctions banning trade in luxury goods are intended to block and provide a nagging reminder that not all potential trade partners are lining up behind the U.N.'s pronouncements or the Trump administration's policy of maximum pressure on the North. Especially when there's a buck, or a few million bucks, to be made. Dita Alangkara AP Photo