Massachusetts lawmakers get 6 percent pay hike in new year

Minimum wage workers aren't the only ones who'll see a bump in their pay in the new year.
Beginning next week, the base pay for state lawmakers will increase by nearly 6 percent, bringing their annual pay from $62,547 to $66,256.
The increase is required by the Massachusetts Constitution, which mandates that the pay for lawmakers must increase or decrease at the start of each two-year session at the same rate the state's median household income increases or decreases.
The constitution also requires that the increase or decrease be determined by the governor.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday sent a letter to Democratic state Treasurer Deb Goldberg affirming the 5.93 percent increase.
On Jan. 1, the state's minimum hourly wage will also increase, from $11 to $12 an hour.
