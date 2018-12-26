Forest Service taking comments on Idaho open-pit mine plan

FILE - In this July 1, 2010, file photo, a towering ponderosa tree is seen in the Boise National Forest near Idaho City, Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service is taking comments and holding a public meeting on proposed exploration drilling for an open-pit molybdenum mine a Canadian company is considering in the Boise National Forest in central Idaho. A public meeting is set for Jan. 9, 2019, in Boise. Idaho Statesman via AP, File Chris Butler