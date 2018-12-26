Mississippi chief justice: Time for another to lead court

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2017, file photo shows Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice William Waller Jr., in court in Jackson, Miss. The chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court says he will retire from the bench Jan. 3, 2019. The 66-year-old Waller says he is in good health and “it’s just time” to step away from public service. He will have served 21 years on the Supreme Court, with the last 10 as chief justice. Rogelio V. Solis, file AP Photo