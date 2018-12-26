French media ask PSG to reinstate L’Equipe reporters

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe runs for the ball during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. French media are joining in support of L'Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences. According to L'Equipe, PSG banned its journalists after the newspaper published a story this month hinting the club would be forced to sell star forward Neymar or Kylian Mbappe because of financial fair play rules. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File Francois Mori AP