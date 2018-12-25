Sioux Falls sales tax collections exceeding expectations

Sales tax revenues in Sioux Falls are coming in higher than city officials anticipated for 2018, potentially helped by online sales tax collections.
The Argus Leader reports former Mayor Mike Huether and city councilors projected sales tax growth of 1 percent when they set this year's budget in late 2017. But Mayor Paul TenHaken's finance director, Shawn Pritchett, says the city is likely to close the year with a sales tax growth rate above 4 percent.
Collections jumped 9 percent in November compared to that month in 2017. Pritchett credited some of November's boost to online sales tax collections that started this fall.
It was South Dakota's case that led to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn two decades-old high court decisions that made it tougher for states to collect sales taxes for certain purchases online.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments