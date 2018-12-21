New Mexico officials say pipeline spill contained

State officials say they have contained a pipeline spill that resulted in 252,000 gallons of gasoline being released into an idle irrigation ditch.
In a statement Friday, a New Mexico Environment Department spokeswoman said the Santa Fe Pacific Pipeline spill happened last week near Anthony, a town that's about halfway between Las Cruces and El Paso, Texas.
Officials are still investigating what caused the oil to release into the ditch. About 168,000 gallons of gas had been recovered as of Wednesday.
The Santa Fe Pacific Pipeline is a foot in diameter and operated by Kinder Morgan. It extends from El Paso to Tucson.
Officials say the Rio Grande is situated about a mile from the spill site, but was not affected.
