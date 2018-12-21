Report says 16.7M faulty Takata air bags still on US roads

FILE - This June 25, 2017, file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. More than three years after the government took over management of recalls involving dangerous Takata air bag inflators, one third of the recalled inflators still have not been replaced. That's according to an annual report on the recalls issued Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 by the government and a court-appointed recall monitor. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo